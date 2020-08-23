Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,098.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,451.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

