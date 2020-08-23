ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0628 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $6.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00071240 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,522.74 or 0.98932760 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003130 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000634 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00167738 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004435 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

