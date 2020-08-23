Patron Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Patron has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $505,371.60 and approximately $4,219.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00128392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01669372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00187887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00155095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

