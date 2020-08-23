Phantasma Price Reaches $0.14 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Phantasma has a market cap of $8.12 million and $273,706.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00072279 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,489.23 or 0.98773691 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003126 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000638 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00167899 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004501 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.