PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $150,442.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00127776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.01668300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00155302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

