Photon (PHO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Photon has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market cap of $83,319.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,575.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.03335436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.02427000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00506102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00787815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00057950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00665677 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000257 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015761 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 35,545,169,044 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

