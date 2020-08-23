Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $683,127.39 and $84,829.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004703 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,948,539,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

