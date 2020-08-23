PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 77,721 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,721 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $19.18 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

