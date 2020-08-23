PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after acquiring an additional 107,811 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863,028 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,887,000 after purchasing an additional 384,715 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

