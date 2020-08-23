PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,433 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Cabana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,250,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,376.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 178,704 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,291,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

