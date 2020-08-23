PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,949 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of E*TRADE Financial worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. Analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

