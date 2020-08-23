POA (POA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bibox. POA has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 278,646,824 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

