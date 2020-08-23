PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Update

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 13,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 27.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,350,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

