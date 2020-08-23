Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

