PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,098.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,451.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

