Pure Price Down 49.3% This Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00767856 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012329 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00721916 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.