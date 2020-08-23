Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.53 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00033530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Livecoin and Ovis. Qtum has a market cap of $376.53 million and approximately $578.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006635 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,685,788 coins and its circulating supply is 96,966,368 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest, Exrates, Huobi, Poloniex, EXX, BitForex, Bit-Z, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Ovis, HBUS, Liquid, Coinsuper, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io, Crex24, Livecoin, OKEx, Bitfinex, Iquant, BigONE, Bittrex, Binance, Coinone, Bibox, DigiFinex, CoinEx, Cobinhood, BCEX, DragonEX, Liqui, ABCC, Upbit, CoinEgg, Coindeal, OTCBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

