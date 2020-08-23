Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $213.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

