Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 531.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 214.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 623,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

