Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 645.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,209 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after acquiring an additional 163,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $54.35 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

