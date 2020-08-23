Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 454.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

