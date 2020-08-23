Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 90,702 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 602.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

NYSE:DVN opened at $10.44 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.