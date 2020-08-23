Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 27.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 41.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.94.

In related news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total value of $810,522.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,777 shares of company stock worth $7,460,893. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $287.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

