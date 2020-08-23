Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Crestwood Equity Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 4.24.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

