Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,154 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Regency Centers by 57.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1,105.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

In related news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

