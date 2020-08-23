Rapidz Reaches Market Cap of $4.63 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $148,660.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00130297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.01664419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00187711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00155580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,471,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

