Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

ROP opened at $431.99 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.31. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

