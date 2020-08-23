Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 117.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1,032.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

