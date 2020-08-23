Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $117.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $174.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.