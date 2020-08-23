Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $332,313.17

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $332,313.17 and $1,148.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,631.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.71 or 0.03350351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.02437745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00518515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00781045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00713136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00057954 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 22,997,519 coins and its circulating supply is 22,880,207 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

