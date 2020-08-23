SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $246,329.72 and $1.10 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00477793 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011570 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,044,816 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,176 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

