Salvatore Ferragamo Italia SpA (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo Italia SpA (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 1,333,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. Salvatore Ferragamo Italia has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, outerwear, formal wear, sportswear, and leisure wear.

