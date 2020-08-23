SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 693.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SBI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Get SBI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. SBI has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 3.50.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.