Selfkey (KEY) Tops One Day Volume of $340,579.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, RightBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $340,579.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039917 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.28 or 0.05447884 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014753 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,294,576 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Binance, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.