Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Grows By 26.8%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CINR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 19,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,859. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 1,262.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ciner Resources by 551.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.