Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Increases By 11.2%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 839,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 420,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 252.8% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 301,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 215,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOL. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

