Short Interest in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Increases By 24.9%

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Imax stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $772.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Imax will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 586,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 327,799 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 324,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

