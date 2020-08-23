Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Expands By 10.4%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,099,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 22,730,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 671.1 days.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,471. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

