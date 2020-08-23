Short Interest in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Rises By 25.9%

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of MFGP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 954,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 250.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 302,895 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 470.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 850.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 325,087 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

