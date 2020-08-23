Short Interest in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Grows By 10.8%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 28,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WPX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 4,135,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.53.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 895,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 460,466 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2,217.8% during the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 434,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 416,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 757,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 333,801 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

