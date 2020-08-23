Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,713 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

