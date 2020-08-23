Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $523,710.83 and $28,048.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00127776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.01668300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00155302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

