Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,946.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of SO opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

