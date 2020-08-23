SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $182.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

