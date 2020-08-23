State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 744,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,353,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

