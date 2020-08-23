State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Qorvo worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 57.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Qorvo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock worth $3,273,889. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

