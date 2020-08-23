State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 161.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.