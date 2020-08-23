State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.78 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $52,742,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,435.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 60.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 901,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

NYSE KSU opened at $182.78 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.22.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

