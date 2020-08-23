State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.07 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,263 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

