State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,499 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of IDEX worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $179.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,200. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

